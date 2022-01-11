Bob Saget dies: Thoughtful quotes to remember the 'Full House' actor by
Robert Lane Saget, best known as Bob Saget, passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on 9 January 2022.
"I don't like the negative of reality TV - the 'you're no good, so you have to leave, I choose you, but I thought you really loved me.' It's all about how bad people are and I just hate that."
"I never expected to live this long."
"When you're famous, you're always famous. It doesn't go away."
"I think when you dissect a joke too much, you have ruined whatever there is in comedy."
"I don't censor myself, but I don't want to force my sick-skewed version of the world, either."
"I become a chameleon for wherever I am."
"My confidence wavers between being genuine and being insecure."
