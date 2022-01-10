Bob Saget: 'Full House' to 'HIMYM', remembering most-liked sitcoms of the beloved comedian
Image: AP
Bob Saget rose to fame with his 1987 sitcom 'Full House.' The actor played the role of a widower Danny, who raises his three girls with the help of his friend and brother-in-law. The show ran for eight years.
Image: Instagram/@bobsaget
'Full House' spin-off series 'Fuller House' began in 2016 and saw the cast of the iconic sitcom reprising their roles. Bob Saget also appeared in the show as Danny Tanner.
Image: Twitter/@fullerfans2021
The 2001 show 'Raising Dad' again saw Bob Saget in a Dad role. He played Matt Stewart in the show which also cast Kat Dennings.
Image: Instagram/@katdennings
Bob Saget appeared as a guest on his 'Full House' co-star John Stamos' show 'Grandfathered.' The show only ran for one season in 2015.
Image: AP
Bob Saget played the lead role of Steve Patterson in the 2009 sitcom 'Surviving Suburbia.' The show ran for only one season.
Image: AP
Bob Saget was a major part of the hit sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother.' While the actor never appeared on the screen, he narrated the entire show by voicing future Ted Mosby.
Image: Twitter/@KrisReports