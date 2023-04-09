Shreya Pandey
Apr 09 ,2023
Bobby Deol flaunts toned muscles from Animal sets
Image- @iambobbydeol/instagram
Bobby Deol shared recent pictures from the shoot of his upcoming film Animal in London.
Image- @iambobbydeol/instagram
Bobby Deol stars in the movie along with actor Ranbir Kapoor.
Image- @iambobbydeol/instagram
For the shoot, the actor donned dual-toned cargo pants with a plain black t-shirt.
Image- @iambobbydeol/instagram
Bobby Deol looked stylish, accessorising his look with a black beanie and sunglasses.
Image- @iambobbydeol/instagram
Previously, the actor was also spotted in Mumbai amid a shoot for Animal.
Varinder Chawla
Bobby Deol donned a casual black-on-black outfit with a grey sports cap.
Varinder Chawla
