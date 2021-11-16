Bollywood actors' wedding attires that serve as cues to look royal on your wedding day
Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in an heirloom sharara. While Saif looked elegant in a yellowish-white sherwani.
Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi
Yami Gautam chose her mother's saree, crimson silk saree, for her big day. Aditya Dhar opted for a white sherwani.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Unlike others, Anushka Sharma opted for a pastel color. She wore a pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery, while Virat Kohli wore a classic ivory-colored sherwani.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
For her Indian wedding, Priyanka Chopra opted for a hand-embroidered red lehenga by Sabyasachi, while Nick donned a gold, hand-quilted sherwani.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
For a white wedding, Priyanka wore a high-neck, long-sleeved lace white dress, while Nick looked dapper in a classic black suit.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Deepika and Ranveer wore color-coordinated in red Sabyasachi outfits. Her dupatta had Hindu Mantra 'Sada Saubhagyawati Bhava’ embroidered on it.
Image: Instagram/@bridesofsabyasachi