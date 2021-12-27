Bollywood airport looks: Take a cue from celebrities who nailed the right ideas
Actor Disha Patani was recently spotted at the airport and was hesitant in removing her mask for the paps.
Actor Sonal Chauhan looked stunning in a pink top and shots posed with the paps while interesting them at the airport.
Actor Tamanna Bhatia was spotted with her mother at the airport. The Baahubali actor was seen wearing loose pants, crop top and complementing it with a shirt on top.
Actor Juhi Chawla was spotted at the airport as she was spotted wearing tracksuit while waving at the paps and greeting them.
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood looked dashing in a sweatshirt along with track pants as he poses for paps at the airport.
Actor Kubbra Sait was spotted at airport departure as she donss a casual wear in ripped jeans and a hoodie.
Actor Ranveer Singh who is known for his sartorial dressing sense dons a tracksuit while he was spotted at Kalina airport with 83 director Kabir Khan.
