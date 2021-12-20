Bollywood celebs who made heads turn with quirky outfits in 2021
Image: Instagram/ @RanveerSingh
Priyanka Chopra sported this floral velvet outfit by Richard Quinn, which surely stood out with its poppy and vibrant colours.
Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra
Kangana Ranaut wore this striking golden sequin gown by Galvan London for the wrap party of her film 'Tejas'. Her soft dewy makeup and curled up hairstyle balanced the look perfectly.
Image: Instagram/ @KanganaRanaut
Ananya Panday's edgy avatar proves that she's a true fashionista. The actor looked ethereal in a netted ivory maillot by Shivan & Narresh.
Image: Instagram/ @bollywoodsirens
Nora Fatehi is known for constantly experimenting with her style. This maroon and pink polka-dot outfit which she paired with striking pink socks is all things quirky
Image: Instagram/ @NoraFatehi
Mouni Roy's amazing fashion sense is hailed by many and this all-black leather outfit coupled with chunky neckpieces raised the glam quotient.
Image: Instagram/ @Imouniroy
Ranveer Singh is the king of acing 'out of the box' outfits, and this metallic blue set by Gucci is a testament to it. The actor sported long hair and chunky gold pieces to go with it
Image: Instagram/ @RanveerSingh
Urfi Javed has grabbed attention time and again with her fashion pieces. This black cut-out outfit was surely one of her quirkiest looks.
Image: Instagram/ @urf7i