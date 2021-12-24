Bollywood films that hit the big screen during the Christmas season in the last decade
Image: Twitter/@Aamir__Online
Dhoom 3 got its theatrical release on December 20, 2013 and saw Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and others take on pivotal roles.
Image: Twitter/@naitik_nmk
Bajirao Mastani hit the big screens on December 18, 2015 and saw Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra take on lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@Cinema__World
PK is a romantic drama that released on December 19, 2014 and starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.
Image: Twitter/@vimaster2004
Good Newwz is a comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani that released on December 27, 2019.
Image: Twitter/@filmfare
Dangal released on December 23, 2016, and revolved around the Phogat family, as Aamir Khan coaches his daughters to win a wrestling tournament.
Image: Twitter/@AKPPL_Official
The popular film 3 Idiots got a Christmas release and hosted an ensemble cast as it hit the big screens on December 25, 2009.
Image: Twitter/@Aamir__Online
Tees Maar Khan hit the big screens on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2010. The action-packed film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@anvesha_singh19