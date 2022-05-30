Bollywood stars increase fashion quotient at Dinesh Vijan’s sister’s reception
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Director Dinesh Vijan poses with Luka Chhupi co-stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. All three stars co-ordinated in black outfits.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal was also photographed as he wore a suit outside Taj Colaba for Pooja Vijan's wedding reception.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Star couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao was spotted inside Taj Colaba as they attent Pooja Vijan's wedding reception.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Kartik Aaryan looked absolutely dapper in his black suit and twinned with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar at the reception.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also seen at the event. He looked striking in a black sherwani.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Rakul Preet Singh walks to the wedding reception venue with boyfriend-producer Jackky Bhagnani.
IMAGE: Instagram/Varinder Chawla
Actor Sonakshi Sinha also attended the wedding reception with rumoured boyfriend-actor Zaheer Iqbal.
IMAGE: Instagram/Viral Bhayani