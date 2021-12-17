Booster shot's efficacy against B.1.1.529 Omicron variant
Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 with more than 50 mutations cause breakthrough infections in people who already received a two dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine. And so, a booster shot is needed.
Preliminary laboratory studies demonstrate that three doses, an extra booster shot, of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Omicron variant B.1.1.529 lineage.
Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the new Omicron variant. But booster shot of Moderna increased antibodies that were highly effective at blocking Omicron.
“Go and get your third boost as soon as possible,” Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer recommends. Scientists have found increase in antibodies after booster that effectively fights Omicron.
J&J filed a request with FDA to authorize boosters for people 18 and older who previously received one-shot to boost the antibodies.
But two weeks after receiving booster dose of AstraZeneca sold as Covishield in India, protection against symptomatic infection from Omicron increased to 93.1%, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found.