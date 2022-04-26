Bose Smart Soundbar 900 launched in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Bose
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 come with two custom-engineered up firing dipole speakers.
Image: Bose
The soundbar is 5.82cm in height, 10.7cm wide, and 104.5cm in length.
Image: Bose
The Bose soundbar comes in two colour options - White and Black.
Image: Bose
The Bose soundbar supports both Google Assistant and Alexa.
Image: Bose
With the voice commands, users will be able to control their TV and soundbar.
Image: Bose
The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 runs with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Chromecast. It is priced in India for Rs. 1,04,900.
Image: Bose