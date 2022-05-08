Both Russia, Ukraine claim victory in Black Sea as fighting continues on Snake Island
AP
Militaries of both Russia and Ukrainia have claimed success in the Black Sea over Russian-occupied Snake Island as the intense combat is ongoing.
AP
Spokesman for the Odesa region military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk claimed that Ukraine's forces struck the Russian helicopter.
AP
A small landing boat, and at least two Raptor-class patrol boats of the Russian troops was also destroyed, he said.
Twitter/@GlasnostGone
Satellite images from the Black Sea's Snake Island showed thick black plume of smoke rising.
AP/Planet Labs
Ukrainian military announced that it has brought down yet another Russian ship Serna craft patrolling the Black Sea near Snake Island.
twitter/Ukraine MoD
A Bayraktar drone was used to sink the warship, said Ukraine’s military.
AP
Russian Ministry of Defense gave contradictory updates as it said two more Ukrainian Su-24 bombers and one Mi-24 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed by Russian air defense systems.
AP
Ukraine's military claimed that it intercepted at least two cruise missiles launched from a Russian fighter jet.
AP
“The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island—at the bottom of the sea,” Ukraine’s MoD said.
AP