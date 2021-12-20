Boult AirBass Propods TWS launched: Check specifications and price
Image: Boult
The Boult AirBass Propods are currently available for Rs. 1,499 on Amazon. The TWS feature a 32-hour playtime.
The TWS also support fast charging, giving 100 minutes of playback in 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds offer 8 hours of playtime individually.
The company claims that the earphones deliver decent bass, clear calling quality, balanced sound and a comfortable fit on the ear.
As the TWS are water-resistant, they can be used while workouts. The Boult Airbass Propods come with IPX5 rating.
The earphones feature touch controls and come in three colours, including black, red and white. They also support Android and iOS voice assistants.
