Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds launched in India: Check price and specifications
The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds come with dual microphones to offer clear call quality in outdoor conditions.
The stem of the earbuds features touch controls which makes the device simple to use. Users will need to touch the earbuds to control their music playback.
The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds features fast charging technology over Type-C port, which pumps up to 100 mins of playback into the device within 15 minutes of charging.
The earbuds provide a battery life of up to six hours, which can be increased to a total of 24 hours with the help of the charging case.
Triple tapping the touch sensors on the Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds activates Google Assistant on Android devices and Siri on iOS devices.
With an IPX5 water resistance rating and two finishes, the device is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,499 and on the company's official website as well.
