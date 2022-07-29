Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 29 ,2022
Boult Audio Omega Earbuds with ANC and 32H playtime launched in India: Check specs here
Image: Boult
The Boult Audio Omega TWS comes with active noise cancellation (up to 30Db).
Image: Boult
The Boult Audio Omega TWS could last up to 8H on a single charge and up to 32H with the charging case.
Image: Boult
The Boult TWS also supports a low latency mode (45ms) for gaming.
Image: Boult
With Type-C charging, the Boult Audio Omega TWS comes with IPX5 water resistance, which means users can wear the earbuds to workouts.
Image: Boult
The truly wireless earphones come with different equalizer modes such as the HiFi mode, Boom X Bass Bost Mode or the Rock Mode.
Image: Boult
The Boult Audio Omega is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,499. It is available in two colours, including black and white.
Image: Boult
