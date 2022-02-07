Boult Audio ProBass Curve X launched in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Boult
Boult Audio ProBass Curve X feature a durable flexi-band design that is comfortable to wear and fits snuggly in ears.
Image: Boult
Boult Audio ProBass Curve X comes with magnetic earbuds that stick together when not being used, which avoids accidental falls.
Image: Boult
Boult Audio ProBass Curve X offers a total playtime of up to 12 hours and supports fast charging as well, through which it delivers about 100 mins of playback in 10 mins of charging.
Image: Boult
Boult Audio ProBass Curve X come with micro-woofer drivers that provide deep bass, clear highs and stable mids.
Image: Boult
The Boult Audio ProBass Curve X can vibrate for incoming calls and have a control centre that contains volume rockers and power on/off keys on the device itself.
Image: Boult
Along with IPX5 water resistance, the Boult Audio ProBass Curve X run on Bluetooth v5.0 and are available on Amazon for Rs. 1,099. There are a total of five colour options.
Image: Boult