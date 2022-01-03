Boult ProBass ZCharge Wireless Earphones Launched: Check Price And Specifications
Image: Boult/Amazon
The Boult ProBass ZCharge Wireless Neckband earphones come with environmental noise cancellation for clear voice calls, along with quad microphones.
For its price, the Boult ProBass ZCharge come with 14.2mm drivers along with microwoofers and balanced sound.
One of the unique selling points of the device is its excellent battery life. Upon a single charge, the Boult ProBass ZCharge can be used for up to 40 hours.
The wireless neckband has a control centre located right on the band. It contains physical buttons that can power the device, control volume and has a microphone.
The wireless neckband can be used at the gym or outdoors as it comes with an IPX5 water resistance rating.
The Boult Audio ZCharge wireless earphones are available in three colours: Red, Black and Blue. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,299.
