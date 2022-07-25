Swati Singh
Jul 25 ,2022
'Boycott Aquaman 2' Trends; Kate Moss On Being Sexually Harassed: H'wood Recap July 25
Image: @amberheardfans.ir/Twitter
Ryan Gosling Has A Hilarious Reply For Fans Criticising His Character Ken In 'Barbie'
Image: @NgmOdeiaIsso/Twitter
Kate Moss Opens Up On Being Sexually Harassed As A Teen Model; 'I Was Only 15 Probably...'
Image: Instagram/@daily_dessous
Ben Affleck Falls Asleep On Cruise While On Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez, Pic Goes Viral
Image: Twitter/@Kellakiara, @BenniferUpdates
James Gunn Explains Why 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Trailer Was Not Released For Public
Image: @marvelcountdown/Twitter/AP
Johnny Depp Shares Sweet Moment With Little Fan Dressed As Jack Sparrow; Video Goes Viral
IMAGE: TWITTER/ @JERRIEDEPP
'Boycott Aquaman 2' Trends On Twitter As Fans Demand Amber's Removal From Warner Bros Film
Image: @amberheardfans.ir/Twitter
Find Out More