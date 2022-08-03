Sneha Biswas
Aug 03 ,2022
Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny & others spotted in stylish outfits at 'Bullet Train' premiere in LA
Brad Pitt attended the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bullet Train' donning a green formal suit.
Image: Instagram@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2
Bad Bunny was spotted at the premiere event in an all-black formal look.
Image: Instagram@wemomx
Joey King stunned the fashion police in a white floor-length gown.
Image: Instagram@moviecrazyplanet
Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson looked suave in formal attires.
Image: Instagram@sonypictureshk
Logan Lerman sported a simple blue t-shirt and black pants.
Image: Instagram@sonypictureshk
The cast and crew of the film were all smiles as they posed with each other for a happy picture.
Image: Instagram@sonypictureshk
Asher Angel opted for a dark blue suit that had unique designs on the front part.
Image: Instagram@colleendominique
