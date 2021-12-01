'Brahmastra': Take a look at these BTS pics from Ranbir & Alia-starrer sci-fi drama
IMAGE: Instagram/brahmastrafilm
Ayan Mukerji shared BTS pictures with lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the upcoming film Brahmastra sets.
IMAGE: Instagram/ayan_mukerji
Ayan Mukerji instructs megastar Amitabh Bachchan about a particular scene on Brahmastra shooting sets. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen playing a pivotal role in the forthcoming film.
IMAGE: Instagram/ayan_mukerji
Director Ayan Mukerji is in conversation with South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni who will also be seen playing an important role in the upcoming sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra.
IMAGE: Instagram/ayan_mukerji
Ayan Mukerji shared a BTS picture from Brahmastra shooting sets while showing off the preparations that have gone behind giving a spectacular visual treat to fans.
IMAGE: Instagram/ayan_mukerji
This picture posted by Ayan seems to be of him indulged in a conversation with actor Mouni Roy. Mouni who is also a vital part of the film will be seen playing a strong character in the film.
IMAGE: Instagram/ayan_mukerji