Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 21 ,2022
Brazil to Argentina, who are favourites to clinch FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar?
Image: AP
The No. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, Brazil is the top favorite to emerge as the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Image: AP
Brazil is placed in Group G at the FIFA WC 2022 along with Serbia, Cameroon, and Switzerland.
Image: AP
Despite being no. 3 in the FIFA rankings, Argentina is the next favorites to lift the FIFA WC trophy in Qatar.
Image: AP
In Lionel Messi's final World Cup appearance, Argentina is placed in Group C, alongside, Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.
Image: AP
Belgium is the 2nd-ranked team in the FIFA World Cup 2022, with top-class players like Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne, and others.
Image: AP
Belgium is accompanied by Canada, Croatia, and Morocco in the Group F.
Image: AP
Defending champions France is the No. 4 ranked team and is also among the top favorites to win the trophy in 2022.
Image: AP
France is placed in Group D with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.
Image: AP
No. 5 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, England also have a strong side that could end up winning the marquee football event.
Image: @england/Instagram
England finds itself in Group B with Iran, Wales and USA at the prestigious tournament.
Image: AP
