Hardika Gupta
Jun 01 ,2023
Brian Cox most popular roles apart from Succession
Brian Cox's Nuremberg is touted as one of the best historical war drama. He played the role of Hermann Goering.
The Minus One is one of Brian's finest films. He essayed the role of Doug.
In Super Troopers, Cox played the role of commander of Super Troopers.
Manhunter is adapted from Red Dragon by Thomas Harris. He played role of serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the film.
Brian received critical acclaim for his role as role William Stryker in X2: X-Men United.
