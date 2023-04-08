Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 08 ,2023
Bride Lee Da-in is a fairytale princess
9ato_ent/Instagram
A day after her wedding to Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in shared a few inside pictures from her extravagant wedding, giving insight in to her looks on the big day.
xx_dain/Instagram
For the nuptials, she chose a ballgown cut dress in glistening silver. The sweetheart neckline framed by the embroidery around her shoulders completed the look.
xx_dain/Instagram
Here, Lee Da-in is seen wearing a corseted wedding dress with inlay lace work. The tiara fastened to the veil was a constant companion across most ensembles.
9ato_ent/Instagram
The tiara, as Lee Da-in shared on her stories, was sent to her by a friend all the way from Los Angeles. She also expressed how she would cherish it forever.
xx_dain/Instagram
Her next ensemble comprised of a fit-and-flare sheer gown with a corset build. Light inlay designs made the look stand out with the tiara adding a royal touch.
9ato_ent/Instagram
The actresses note on Instagram simply expressed gratitude for all the love showered on them. She said, "I will forever live giving it back".
9ato_ent/Instagram
