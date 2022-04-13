Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt's precious moments with her girl tribe
Image: Instagram/ @tanya.sg
Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. The bride-to-be is known for having a perfect entourage of friends who have given netizens major friendship goals with their glimpses on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @devika.advani
Alia and her girl gang look gorgeous in their traditional ensembles as they attend a wedding function.
Image: Instagram/ @kripamehta04
The girls surely know how to party in style, and this picture is proof. Alia all smiles as she poses with her friends.
Image: Instagram/ @tanya.sg
In a post shared by one of her friends, Alia & Co. look like stunning little mermaids on their fun day out.
Image: Instagram/ @devika.advani
Sharing this adorable picture, Alia's friend wrote, "what is the time frame after which you become legally sisters?."
Image: Instagram/ @tanya.sg
The trio poses against a Grafitti filled wall during their trip to Sofia, Bulgaria. In the caption, Bhatt's friend wrote, "Mirth from birth".
Image: Instagram/ @tanya.sg
Clad in an all-black outfit, Alia Bhatt looks resplendent as she poses with one of her besties.
Image: Instagram/ @tanya.sg