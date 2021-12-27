Bridgerton Season 2: Meet the new cast members of the Netflix series
Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix
Charithra Chandran will be featured as a kind-natured young girl, Miss Edwina Sharma in the upcoming Bridgerton season 2.
Image: Instagram/@charithra17
Simone Ashley will be seen as Miss Kate Sharma, the elder twin of Miss Edwina Sharma in the show.
Image: Instagram/@simoneasshley
Calam Lynch, the Back Beauty star, will play the role of a printer’s assistant named Theo Sharpe.
Image: Instagram/@calamlynch
Rupert Evans will play Edmund, husband of Violet Bridgerton and the father of the eight perfect children.
Image: Instagram/@rupert_evans
Rupert Young will be essaying the role of Jack who is a high-society member having major family connections.
Image: Instagram/@rupertfyoung
Created by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton was renewed for a second season that is slated to release on 25 March 2022.
Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix