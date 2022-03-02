'Bridgerton' Season 2: New posters, Release Date, Cast and all you need to know
Netflix's popular drama 'Bridgerton' is based on the book 'The Duke and I'. The upcoming second season is based on the second series of the book titled 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.
The second season of 'Bridgerton' is set to focus on Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Kate, essayed by Simone Ashley.
Apart from Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, 'Bridgerton 2' will also have actors like Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson and more.
There is much hype around the venture as the first season had quickly become Netflix's most-watched show with Daphne and Simon's relationship winning hearts across the world.
Interestingly, Regé-Jean Page, who gained fame after he played the role of Simon in the first season, will not be returning for 'Bridgerton 2'.
The second season of the hotly-buzzed drama 'Bridgerton' is set to premiere on March 25, 2022, on Netflix.
