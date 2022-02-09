Brit Awards 2022: From Adele to Dua Lipa, artists who won big this year
Image: Instagram/@dualipa/@adele
Olivia Rodrigo emerged as a winner under one International Song Of The Year category at BRIT Awards 2022 for her song titled Good 4 U.
Image: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo
Adele was among the top winners who received the award under the categories of Artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year and Song of the year.
Image: Instagram/@adele
Dua Lipa was awarded as the Best Pop and R&B artist at BRIT Awards 2022. She and Elton John also received a nod under the Song Of The Year category for their song, Cold Heart.
Image: Instagram/@dualipa
Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak won under the category of Best International Group among other nominees namely BTS, ABBA, Maneskin and The War on Drugs.
Image: Instagram/@silksonic
Billie Eilish emerged as a winner at the BRIT Awards 2022 as the Best International Artist. She even received a nomination for International Song Of The Year.
Image: Instagram/@billieeilish
Ed Sheeran was nominated under Song Of The Year, Best Pop and R&B artist, Artist Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year. He won Songwriter Of The Year for his album titled "=."
Image: Instagram/@teddysphotos
Becky Hill was nominated under two categories at the 2022 BRIT Awards and won the Best Dance Artist award. She was also nominated under the Song of the Year category.
Image: Instagram/@beckyhill