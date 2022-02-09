BRIT Awards 2022: Take a look at best-dressed stars who pulled off sartorial outfits
Singer, dancer, and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts kept her hands warm with some very long gloves.
Singer Anne-Marie looked fierce and extremely ethereal in a cut-away top under her tailored jacket.
Singer-songwriter Adele went completely black, with a classic, old-school glamour look. She complimented her look with nude nails and her hair swept off her shoulders
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid turned the BRIT Awards into the perfect date night. The longtime couple arrived together for the award show at London's O2 Arena in coordinating black outfits.
Singer Olivia Rodrigo wore a silver gown and flaunted her ethereal figure as she took the red carpet by storm. The star added height to her frame in chic open-toe heels.
Little Simz went for a cool but casual look, with chunky-soled shoes and red sunglasses.
Maya Jama's outfit was reminiscent of Cher's famous Oscars outfit of 1986. The presenter was welcoming award nominees during the red carpet show.
Singer Ed Sheeran who received a BRIT award for Songwriter of the Year provided a huge pop of bright blue colour in a velvet suit.
Singer Holly Humberstone pulled out all the stops for Tuesday's ceremony in a lacey black dress. The singer, 22, looked sensational in the sheer dress, which sparkled under the camera flashes.
