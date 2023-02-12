Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 12 ,2023
BRIT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: A look at the best outfits from the event
AllAroundNew1/Twitter
Lizzo rocked a dark brown dress that shined with a royal feel.
dannysthilld/Twitter
Sugababes members Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy chose eccentric outfits to contrast each other’s look.
USugababes/Twitter
Kim Petras donned an all-black dress with a black scarf wrapped around her head. She also wore a golden ring.
AllAroundNew1/Twitter
Harry Styles won the hearts of many with his BRIT Awards outfit. He wore a black velveteen suit with a large flower on the chest.
dannysthilld/Twitter
Artist Leigh-Anne wore a rust-orange backless body-hugging dress.
dannysthilld/Twitter
Girl band FLO members wore a maroon leathery ensemble.
dannysthilld/Twitter
Find Out More