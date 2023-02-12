Nitish Vashishtha

BRIT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: A look at the best outfits from the event
AllAroundNew1/Twitter
Lizzo rocked a dark brown dress that shined with a royal feel. dannysthilld/Twitter
Sugababes members Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy chose eccentric outfits to contrast each other’s look. USugababes/Twitter
Kim Petras donned an all-black dress with a black scarf wrapped around her head. She also wore a golden ring. AllAroundNew1/Twitter
Harry Styles won the hearts of many with his BRIT Awards outfit. He wore a black velveteen suit with a large flower on the chest. dannysthilld/Twitter
Artist Leigh-Anne wore a rust-orange backless body-hugging dress. dannysthilld/Twitter
Girl band FLO members wore a maroon leathery ensemble. dannysthilld/Twitter
