Britney Spears' Birthday: A look at the singer's top-grossing albums
'Baby One More Time': Britney Spears' debut studio album instantly made her a teen sensation and went on to bag her a Grammy nomination. It's her most successful album with over 25 million copies sold worldwide
'Oops!... I Did It Again': Her second album is mostly about pop, dance-pop, and teen pop and is hailed as the singer's magnum opus.
'Britney': Thus album marked her maturing stage from the erstwhile teen sensation image. Britney also co-wrote six of its tracks.
'In The Zone': The album is filled with eclectic music and techno beats, with many of its tracks enjoying international success and charting on top in various countries.
'Blackout': Released in 2007, it chronicled Britney's struggle with constant media scrutiny and fame. It has been called the 'Bible of Pop' by many.
