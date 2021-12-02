Britney Spears turns 40: Adorable pics of pop-star & her beau Sam Asghari that scream love
Image: Instagram/@britneyspears
Britney Spears plants a kiss on Sam Asghari's cheek as they spend a romantic day at the beach
Sam Asghari cutely placed a kiss on Britney Spears cheek while the latter blushes with a cute smile on her face
Sam Asghar can be seen lovingly gazing into Britney's eyes while the latter can be seen pouting towards him
Briney and Sam revealed their crazy side as they posed together with funny expressions while travelling in a jet
Britney Spears can be seen flaunting her engagement ring alongside Sam Asghari in the cutest way
Britney Spears posted this picture on her 40th birthday in which she can be seen hugging her fiance, Sam Asghari while posing for the camera
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared a glimpse of their Haloween bash in which they can be seen wearing cute scary costumes while posing for a selfie
