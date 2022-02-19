'Bro Daddy' to 'Hridayam'; latest Malayalam films to watch online
Image: Instagram/@brodaddymovie
Unni Mukundan's 'Meppadiyan' is a thriller set in the 2000s and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Twitter/@UMFPvtLtd
'Ellam Sheriyakum' streams on ZEE5 and is all about a girl who elopes with a man from the opposition political party.
Image: Twitter/@Tonystark_in
The popular film 'Hridayam' starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles is available online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Image: Twitter/@Mahanethaji1
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Bro Daddy' is a feel-good comedy about a father-son duo available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Image: Instagram/@brodaddymovie
'Freedom Fight' is a Malayalam anthology about people's fight to break free from things that hold them back and is available to stream on Sony LIV.
Image: Twitter/@nebulaespetula
'Randu' is a socio-political flick that follows the life of an autorickshaw driver and streams on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Twitter/@streamngupdate