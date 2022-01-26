'Bro Daddy' to 'Rookie Cops', 10 new shows and films released on OTT on January 26
Image: Instagram/@studio.and.new/therealprithvi
'Bony' is a Bengali sci-fi adventure film starring Parambrata Chatterjee and Koel Mallick. The story revolves around a couple who gives birth to a child with special powers and a runaway scientist trying to get a hold of this child.
Image: Instagram/@onlyindian22
Released on the occasion of Republic Day, 'Mukti' is a patriotic-themed Bengali series. The series was released on Zee 5 and features actors like Ritwick Chakraborty and Arjun Chakroborty. It is directed by Rohan Ghose.
Image: Twitter/@BingedHelps
Featuring Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Shin-young, and Park Yoo-na, the South Korean series 'Rookie Cops' on Disney+Hotstar follows young recruits in a reputable and competitive police academy.
Image: Instagram/@studio.and.new
'Arjuna Phalguna' is a mystery flick headlined by Sree Vishnu and Amritha Aiyer. The film is available to stream on Aha.
Image: Instagram/@anubhavinchu__raja
Marking Bibin's directorial debut, the Malayalam sports drama film, 'Aaha', on ZEE5 is headlined by Indrajith Sukumaran and also features Ashwin Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Amith Chakalakkal and more.
Image: Instagram/@meg_toms
'Ellam Sheriyakum' is a comedy-drama starring Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijaya. It revolves around a political member and its role in his personal life.
Image: Instagram/@natural_kerala_dvd_wood
The Netflix thriller series 'The Sinner' follows detective Harry Ambrose, played by Bill Pullman, who sets out to solve some of the heinous crimes in the city. Season 4 stars Matt Bomer, Jessica Biel, and others.
Image: Instagram/@thesinnerusa
Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the web series 'Uttoron' follows the story of a girl whose MMS goes viral on the internet. The Hoichoi original web series will cover the sensitive topic of society standing against the victims of such vicious crimes.
Image: Instagram/@onlyfor.madhumita
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Disney+Hotstar film 'Bro Daddy' revolves around two friends trying to turn their friendship into the family by marrying their kids. Sukumaran and Mohanlal headline the film.
Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi
Dhananjay headlined comedy-drama film 'Badava Rascal' on Voot revolves around a middle-aged kidnapped man narrating his life story to his kidnappers. The film stars Amrutha Iyengar, Rangayana Raghu, Nagabhushana and more
Image: Instagram/@sandalwood.official_