Prateek Arya
Jul 12 ,2023
Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton: Who is the youngest WWE champion ever?
John Cena defeated JBL at WrestleMania 21 to become the WWE Champion at the age of just 27 and 11 months.
Big Show became the WWE champion at the age of 27 and 9 months. He defeated Triple H and the Rock in a triple threat match in 1999.
Randy Orton became the WWE Champion at the age of 27 and 7 months. He became the champion after Cena was stripped after an injury.
The Undertaker became the WWE Champion at age of 26 and 8 months. The phenom The Hulkster to win his first WWE Title.
Yokozuna became the WWE Champion in 1993 at the age of just 26 and 6 months.
The youngest WWE champion ever is Brock Lesnar. He became the champion at the age of 25. He defeated the The Rock to become the champion.
