Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley: Comparing the two giants before WWE Royal Rumble match
Image: WWE
WWE champion Brock Lesnar is currently 44-years-old, while his title challenger at Royal Rumble 2022, Bobby Lashley is 45-years-old.
Image: wwe.com
'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar stands at a height of 6 ft. 4 inches and weighs 286 lbs ahead of the Royal Rumble 2022.
Image: wwe.com
'The Al Mighty' Bobby Lashley is 6 ft. 3 inches tall and weighs 273 lbs ahead of the Royal Rumble 2022.
Image: wwe.com
Lesnar has an MMA win/loss record of 5-3, which includes 3 knockouts, 1 submission. He is also a former UFC heavyweight champion and the 2000 NCAA Heavyweight Champion.
Image: wwe.com
Lashley has an MMA win/loss record of 15-2, with the helo of 6 knockouts and 6 submissions. At the same time, he is also a 2-time MMA heavyweight champion.
Image: wwe.com
Bobby Lashley has an in-ring experience of 23 years, while Brock Lesnar has an experience of 21 years.
Image: wwe.com
Bobby Lashley is a former WWE champion, 2-time former WWE US Champion, 2-time former WWE intercontinental champion, and a 2-time ECW heavyweight champion.
Image: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar is currently enjoying his 6th reign as the WWE champion. He is also a former 3-time WWE universal champion, 2002 King of the Ring winner, and 2003 Royal Rumble winner.
Image: wwe.com