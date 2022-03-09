Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns: Result of all matches between two WWE superstars
1. Brock Lesnar(c) vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins – WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 2015. Winner- Seth Rollins
2. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose – For No. 1 Contender match for WWE World Heavyweight Championship title at FastLane 2016. Winner- Roman Reigns
3. Brock Lesnar(c) vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman – Fatal 4-Way Match for WWE Universal Championship title at SummerSlam 2017. Winner- Brock Lesnar
4. Brock Lesnar(c) v Roman Reigns – WWE Universal Championship title match at WrestleMania 34, 2018. Winner- Brock Lesnar
5. Brock Lesnar(c) v Roman Reigns – Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble, 2018. Winner- Brock Lesnar
6. Brock Lesnar(c) v Roman Reigns – WWE Universal Championship title match at SummerSlam 2018. Winner- Roman Reigns
7. Roman Reigns(c) v Brock Lesnar- WWE Universal Championship title match at Crown Jewel 2021. Winner- Roman Reigns
