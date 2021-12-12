'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to 'Squid Game', top 10 highest-rated Netflix series to binge-watch
Image: instagram/@nbcbrooklyn99
Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero starrer 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' enjoyed a run of seven seasons with a score of 8.4 on IMDb.
Image: instagram/@nbcbrooklyn99
The sci-ci show 'Lost in Space', with a 7.3 rating on IMDb, follows the story of a family of colonists figuring a way to survive after a crash landing on an unknown planet.
Image: instagram/@lostinspace
Touted as one of the most beloved sitcoms on Netflix with an 8.9 rating on IMDb. 'The Office' has managed to stay on the trending list of the streamer for the longest time.
Image: instagram/@theoffice
One of the highest-rated series with 9.4 ratings, 'Breaking Bad' treats the audience with thrill and action over five seasons.
Image: instagram/@breakingbad
The popular legal drama 'Suits' starring Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams is rated 8.4 on IMDb.
Image: instagram/@suitspeacock
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy managed to make his way into the hearts of people throughout the four seasons of the show 'The Good Doctor' enjoying a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.
Image: instagram/@thegooddoctorabc
The psychological thriller series 'You' starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti enjoys a rating of 7.7 on IMDb with the show gearing up for its fourth season.
Image: instagram/@younetflix
The teen drama 'Sex Education', with 8.3 IMDb rating, emerged as a huge hit amongst the young audience for its comical yet sensible take on taboo topics concerning teenagers.
Image: instagram/@sexeducation
The supernatural horror series 'Midnight Mass' following the unnatural events and omens witnessed on an isolated island enjoys a rating of over 7.7 stars on IMDb.
Image: instagram/@midnightmassnetflix
The South Korean survival drama 'Squid Game', with an 8.1 rating on IMDb took over the streamer as it garnered over 111 million viewers.
Image: instagram/@netflixkr