BTS: Ahead of his birthday, J Hope treats ARMY with series of pictures
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
Dubbed as a global sensation, BTS has fans spread across the world who show immense love to the band.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
Each BTS' member- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- birthdays are also considered a big affair as fans celebrate it on a large scale.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
BTS member J-Hope will be celebrating his birthday on February 18.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
Just two days ahead of his birthday, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram and dropped a series of adorable pictures for his fans.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
J-Hope recently took a short trip to a forest and he treated the ARMY with several glimpses from his memorable trip.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
In the several snaps, he can be seen enjoying a cup of coffee and posing in front of the camera.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
Meanwhile, J-Hope has hinted that on his 28th birthday, he has prepared a special event for the ARMY himself.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope