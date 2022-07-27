Sneha Biswas
Jul 27 ,2022
BTS: Inside Korean Boy Band Member's Swanky Car Collection
Jungkook purchased a Mercedes Benz GT63S for himself in the year 2020.
Image: Instagram@sportscarsgarage
BTS' V owns a Genesis GV80 SUV whose price ranges from 60.7 million won to 66.7 million won.
Image: Instagram@nilelivesey
Jin also has a blue Lamborghini Aventador S. The price of the car is a whopping $522,000.
Image: Instagram@supercarphoto2_riku
A Porsche Panamera GTS is apparently owned by Jimin of BTS.
Image: Instagram@smile025
Jung Ho-Seok aka J-hope owns a Porsche Carrera 911 that costs around $84,000.
Image: Instagram@porschecentrewolves
RM or Kim Nam-Joon has an Audi that costs a whopping amount of $80,000.
Image: Instagram@audittperfection
Min Yoon-gi aka Suga is said to own a Hyundai Palisade priced at $47,000.
Image: Instagram@3steps_id
