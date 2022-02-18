BTS J Hope Birthday Special: Take cues from the BTS star's fashionable looks
Jung Ho-Seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, is a South Korean rapper, dancer, and songwriter. Along with his singing talent, he is also known for his fashionable looks.
Image: Instagram@bts_jhope
J Hope knows how to ace the vibrant colour outfit look. His looks often feature a pop of colour that makes them look bright and noticeable.
Image: Instagram@jhope_bighitentertainment
The singer knows how to experiment with his looks by pairing different outfits together.
Image: Instagram@jhope_bighitentertainment
J Hope's jacket looks are simply amazing and it is proof of his impeccable fashion sense.
Image: Instagram@jhope_bighitentertainment
J Hope always goes for unusual colours and he uses them as a way to incorporate playfulness into his fashion.
Image: Instagram@bts_jhope
J Hope takes his fashion game higher with his black leather jacket look.
Image: Instagram@bts_jhope