Apr 06 ,2023
BTS Jimin has 6 tattoos and each one tells a story
Jimin has got five stages of moon inked on his back and it represents the phases of moon on June 13, 2013, the day BTS made its debut.
Jimin decided to get a 7 tattoo as there are seven members in the BTS band. Each member got a 7 tattoo inked.
Jimin has two words inked at the back of his elbows. The tattoo is inspired by the BTS song Young Forever.
It is believed that Jimin dedicated the NEVERMIND tattoo to BTS' song Intro: Nevermind.
Jimin's 13 tattoo on his wrist has two meanings. It signifies his birthday, which is October 13 and BTS' debut date, which is June 13, 2013.
Jimins' Youth tattoo on the back of his left ear signifies BTS' song Youth.
