Anjali Negi
May 02 ,2023
BTS Jimin to BLACKPINK Jennie, K-stars expected at MET Gala
Image: Jimin/Instagram
MET gala is going to commence in New York City in a few hours. Among other K-Celebs BTS Jimin is also expected to attend the event.
Image: Jimin/Instagram
Ahead of the MET ball, BLACKPINK Jennie was spotted in New York City. Being Chanel's brand ambassador the K-pop idol is likely to attend the fashion event.
Image: Jennie/Instagram
BLACKPINK Rose was at last year's MET gala, making it entirely possible to be at this year's gala as the singer was also in the city a day before the event.
Image: AP
GOT7 Jackson Wang also hinted in an Instagram live that he might be at the MET gala.
Image: Jackson Wang/Instagram
Korean actor Song Hye Kyo is also confirmed to mark her presence at the MET gala.
Image: Song Hye Kyo/Instagram
Find Out More