BTS' Jin adds another headwear to his adorable collection and ARMY can't keep calm
Image: Instagram/@jin
Despite being the oldest in the band, Jin is known for his childlike shenanigans on- stage which also reflects in his fashion from time to time.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
The singer made a unique headgear during the PTDS LA concert last year by putting his hair in a ponytail and adoring it with a red ribbon. He also added a rose to his knot.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
Fans also adored his cute furry hairband that Jin donned during LA's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in November last year.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
The singer also rocked a big round hat and melted the hearts of the BTS ARMY with this picture during the Permission To Dance On Stage concert last year at LA's SoFi stadium.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
Jin also added this adorable pink hat to his outfit on the first day of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
Apart from wearing adorable headgears, the 29-year-old singer, who is known for his good looks, can also pull off a classic black hat.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt