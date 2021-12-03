BTS Jin birthday: Fun facts about Kim Seok-jin you need to know about
Image: Twitter/@taestrawberryjm
The birthday boy once named BTS's group chat as 'Seokjin and the 6 babies', as revealed by the band's official Twitter.
Image: Twitter/@virgothings31
A Czech doll company named CzDollic gave Jin the title for 'best-sculpted face' after beating 18,000 competitors from 58 countries, as per Korea Times. He received one 1 million out of 1.5 million votes.
Image: Twitter/@seokjinmylabsss
According to Koreaboo, Jin had multiple career options namely Farmer, actor and journalist before making it up as a singer from BTS.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
According to a report from SC, the oldest member of the band received an offer from SM Entertainment and managed to pass the first round of auditions. However, he did not go for the second round thinking that it was a scam.
Image: Twitter/@Btsfanbo1
According to a report from Koreaboo, the singer has the peculiar ability to go up to 5 long minutes without blinking if challenged for a blinking contest.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt