BTS' Jin Birthday Special: Watch him grow-in-pics as you swipe read his best quotes
"I think pridefulness is good for nothing"
"Those who want to look more youthful should live life with a young heart"
"If we all gather our embarrassment together, it’ll become confidence"
"Have confidence in your face from the moment you wake up"
"Good influence becomes bigger when it’s shared"
"Worries. Everyone has worries. You might feel a little unhappy when you have them, but it will pass, and soon after you’ll feel happiness again"
"Even if you’re ready, you need luck to succeed. So I hope that luck is always with you"
"Only you who needs to know how hard you work"
