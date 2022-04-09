BTS: Jungkook flaunting abs, RM's hit back at haters, Day 1 'PTD Las Vegas' highlights
Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit
The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook recreated his iconic moment by lifting up his shirt and flaunting his abs at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas.
Image: Twitter/@Arianaxmoon12
BTS leader RM did not hold back when hitting back at the haters. While addressing the crowd, he also said, ''We didn't come to Vegas for the Grammys, we came to Vegas for the ARMYs!''.
Image: Twitter/@BDARMY0613
Jin, who is recovering from the surgery on his index finger, was advised to limit his moment during the concert. However, the singer gave his best and was seen in an energetic mood while interacting with the ARMY.
Image: Twitter/@7LegendBTS
J-Hope, who is known for his high-powered performance, lived up to his reputation and set the stage ablaze with his dancing and rapping skills.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
An adorable moment was captured between V and ARMY as the singer threw the flowers to the crowd but received it back after the fans insisted him to take it.
Image: Twitter/@m_m13795885
Jimin delivered a memorable performance on the PTD Las Vegas stage and also engaged in shenanigans with his band members.
Image: Twitter/@nniken__
Rapper Suga successfully hyped up the crowd by greeting them enthusiastically and showed off his live rapping skills at the concert.
Image: Twitter/@bts_update13
American DJ Steve Aoki, who had collaborated with BTS on their hit track 'Mic Drop' attended the concert and clicked pictures with the band backstage.
Image: Twitter/@steveaoki