BTS Jungkook's highlights from Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul concert
BTS' golden Maknae managed to captivate the hearts of ARMY with his soulful yet energetic performance at the Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul performance.
The 24-year-old singer looked sharp and uber cool in his stage outfits varying from a stylish suit to casual pants and sweatshirts.
Known for his tendency to give his all in the performance, the young K-pop idol's clip from PTD On stage ended up going viral on social media.
Jungkook's steps did not falter even after experiencing heavy showers during the concert as he danced his heart out with his fellow BTS bandmates.
Apart from his graceful vocals, fans also witnessed the youngest member of BTS' on-stage shenanigans with the rest of the members--Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin.
He addressed the K-ARMY at the stadium by saying that he was happy to see them after two years even though he can't see or hear them. BTS' Jungkook also hoped that ARMY enjoyed their time at the PTD On Stage-Seoul concert.
