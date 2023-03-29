Hardika Gupta
Mar 29 ,2023
BTS Jungkook's viral dapper avatar
@KPop_idol/Twitter
BTS member Jeon Jungkook, popularly known as Jungkook, recently shared a series of photos from his latest photoshoot.
@KPop_idol/Twitter
The photos were from his collaboration with Calvin Klein. He became the newest global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans
@KPop_idol/Twitter
He sported a denim-on-denim look.
@KPop_idol/Twitter
He bared his chest and flaunted his toned abs in this photo.
@KPop_idol/Twitter
The K-Pop idol wore a white tee teamed with jeans and a shirt.
@KPop_idol/Twitter
Jungkook's dapper avatar is viral.
@KPop_idol/Twitter
