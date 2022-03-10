BTS: Know the real meaning behind Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook's name
In an interview with Haru Hana magazine, as per Koreaboo, the BTS members revealed the meaning of their names. Jin, real name Kim Seok Jin, revealed that his name means 'a great treasure'.
Rapper Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon Gi, revealed that a character from Suga's Korean name is passed down from generations in his family. He also revealed he is unsure of the exact meaning behind his name.
Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, revealed that his name roughly means 'all wishes will come true' and talked about how his grandfather is an expert in keeping names.
J-Hope‘s real name is Jung Ho-seok. He revealed that his parents decided on the name after visiting a temple as it means a name that will 'spread throughout the entire country'.
Park Jimin, who simply uses Jimin for his stage name, revealed that his name originated from his grandfather and means 'my wisdom will reach higher than the sky'.
Kim Namjoon, aka RM and the leader of BTS, revealed that his name means 'the genius from South'.
The youngest member of the band, Jeon Jungkook revealed that his name was given to him by his late grandfather and roughly means 'the pillars of the nation'.
