One of the latest videos recently revealed how the BTS band leader, Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, gave an amazing speech for the fans. He began by stating how he was thinking while sitting on the bus that he will definitely miss this moment in his 40s, 50s, and 60s. Adding to it, he addressed the Army and said that their fans were proof of their existence, their value, their breath, their love, and peace and hailed that they were their proof. IMAGE: Twitter/@BTSCupsleeveUSA