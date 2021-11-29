BTS' LA concert: Highlights from Day 2 of 'Permission to Dance On Stage'
Image: Twitter/@BTSupdate_7
Youngest member Jungkook stole the show with his black blazer look on day two of 'Permission to Dance' on stage concert.
Image: Twitter/@_BTSonyeondan_
American singer Megan Thee Stallion surprised ARMY by joining BTS on stage for their smash hit 'Butter'.
Image: Twitter/@btslivelinks
ARMY could not help but swoon over Suga's new ginger hairdo in the concert. He also went LIVE after the show to greet interact with his fans.
Image: Twitter/@waktunyakikoo
'Jinkook' also trended online as members Seokjin and Jungkook gave several endearing memorable moments to ARMY on day two of the concert.
Image: Twitter/@9297loops
The oldest member of the band Jin melted the hearts of many as cosplayed the 'Squid Game' doll in the concert by sporting pigtails adorned with red ribbons.
Image: Twitter/@yoongi_boongis